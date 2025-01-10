Corewell Health invokes visitor restrictions in pediatric units amid rise in respiratory illnesses

Best practices to avoid getting sick during cold and flu season

(CBS DETROIT) – Another hospital system providing care to southeast Michigan residents has issued visitor restrictions in response to an increase in respiratory illnesses.

Corewell Health made its announcement Friday, citing an increase in respiratory illnesses and related pediatric admissions. The number of visitors for patients in its pediatric and birthing units will be limited at its facilities until further notice because of the situation.

Earlier this week, Detroit Medical Center invoked visitor restrictions at its facilities, citing a rapid increase in influenza cases across Michigan.

At the Corewell facilities, only two visitors are permitted bedside during the day, with one visitor during overnight hours, for all pediatric units. Such as pediatric inpatient, pediatric ICU, neonatal ICU, birthing and postpartum units. Patients who are giving birth during this time will be allowed to have one "birthing partner" along with one other visitor.

The restrictions apply to the following locations:

• Corewell Health Beaumont Grosse Pointe Hospital.

• Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital.

• Corewell Health Farmington Hills Hospital.

• Corewell Health Trenton Hospital.

• Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

• Corewell Health Wayne Hospital.

• Corewell Health William Beaumont University Hospital.

To help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, the Corewell Health experts suggest:

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Get vaccinated against influenza, whooping cough, RSV and COVID-19.