Convicted Garden City rapist sentenced to additional 9 months for absconding trial

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ramel Lindsay, 35, of Garden City, was sentenced in Kalamazoo County to an additional nine months incarceration for a conviction of absconding on bond, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday.

The sentence will be served consecutive to his sentence in December of 12-25 years on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for the 2006 rape of a minor, Nessel said.

Lindsay did not return to court the day the jury delivered its verdict in the trial related to the rape, according to the attorney's office. After six days on the run, he was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service.

"I am thankful for the tireless efforts of the Kalamazoo SAKI unit, the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's office, and the U.S. Marshals Service for their efforts every step of the way to bring this predator to justice," Nessel said. "This man's crimes caused deep emotional wounds beyond the physical assault, and I am grateful for the victim's courage that ultimately allowed him to be held accountable all these years later."