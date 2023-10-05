Federal authorities arrest Garden City man convicted in 2006 rape of 13-year-old girl

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal authorities arrested a Garden City man on Wednesday after he fled on bond while awaiting a jury verdict in the 2006 rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Ramel Rasheed Lindsay, 35, was convicted of two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office. Lindsay failed to appear for the jury deliberation on Friday, Sept. 29, and was found in Detroit by U.S. Marshals after a six-day pursuit.

He currently sits in the Kalamazoo County Jail and faces a potential life sentence.

"This case proves true the saying, 'You can run, but you can't hide,'" said Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting in a statement.

The case went unsolved for 15 years before the Kalamazoo County Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) contacted the victim in 2021 and renewed the investigation. At the time of the incident, a sex assault kit did not produce DNA evidence, and no charges were filed after interviews and a medical evaluation.

The trial began on Sept. 26, 2023.

State officials say Lindsay had been on a personal recognizance bond since 2021.

"I am grateful for the continued success of our states SAKI units to convict rapists and sexual predators in difficult cold-case prosecutions," Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "For too long this woman had to endure the emotional turmoil of justice denied, but now her courage and determination have made it possible to hold this criminal accountable for his crimes."

A sentencing hearing is set for Nov. 6.