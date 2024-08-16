Ex-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions gets coaching job at Detroit high school

Warrant request filed in Na'Ziyah Harris case, details for Woodward Dream Cruise and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Connor Stalions, the former low-level recruiter at the University of Michigan who was allegedly behind the sign-stealing scandal, has landed a new job as an assistant coach at Mumford High School in Detroit.

Mumford principal Damon Pitt confirmed the hiring to CBS News Detroit.

Stalions joins head coach William McMichael's staff. McMichael, who was most recently an assistant coach at Belleville, was hired by Mumford this spring.

"Connor was a person that he (McMichael) felt would be an intricate piece, and that's really developing our football program overall," Pitt said. "The football aspect of that is something we wanted to prioritize. So he came on board, and since then, he's been doing some excellent, excellent work."

Pitt confirmed that Stalions has been with Mumford's program since early summer.

"I've watched him, and he's been relentless where there's been 10 kids, where there's been 11 kids, where there's 25 or 30, he's been consistent," Pitt said. "That's the piece I watch for any coach I build it. He's been great with that."

In a statement the Detroit Public Schools Community District says Stalions is serving as a volunteer.

"Assistant coaches are selected and hired as contractors or volunteers, not full-time employees of the District, by head coaches and their school principals," a district spokesperson said.

Stalions was on head coach Jim Harbaugh's staff until he resigned in November. He was accused of buying tickets and sending people to games that involved future opponents so they could digitally record team signals. In-person scouting goes against NCAA rules.

Following the incident, Stalions was placed on leave and later resigned.

The former Michigan staffer is scheduled to share his side of the alleged sign-stealing scandal in the fourth season of "Untold" on Aug. 27 on Netflix.

Harbaugh has denied having any knowledge of the scheme. Harbaugh departed the Ann Arbor school for the Los Angeles Chargers job shortly after leading the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Mumford opens its 2024 season at home against Redford Thurston on Aug. 29.