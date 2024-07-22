Concrete patching work on part of I-75 in Oakland County begins, prompting 10-day ramp closure

Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race, Detroit-area police officer killed and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Department of Transportation crews will begin a concrete patching project on a portion of I-75 in Oakland County this week, officials said.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office announced that this project, along with three others, will begin this week as she continues to "fix the damn roads" throughout the state.

The other projects include resurfacing on I-196 in Allegan County and pavement sealing on M-553 in Marquette County. These projects are expected to support 243 jobs.

"Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive economic activity, help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely," said Whitmer. "Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 23,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,600 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

For the Oakland County road project, MDOT is investing $15 million to rebuild the I-75 Business Loop (Square Lake Road) Woodward Avenue and I-75.

The southbound I-75 ramp to Square Lake Road will be closed starting at 9 a.m. Monday. It will be closed for 10 days.

During this closure, drivers will be able to continue south on I-75 to westbound I-696 and then take northbound Woodward Avenue.

The work is being done to provide a smoother surface, extend the life of the road and make it safer for drivers.

"MDOT's rebuild of Square Lake Road between Woodward and I-75 is a significant investment in our district. This $15 million project will deliver a smoother, safer roadway while supporting a major corridor for our local economy," said Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). "These improvements will increase accessibility between communities, promote economic growth, and greatly improve the daily driving experience for our residents. It's a huge win for Oakland County."