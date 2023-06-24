Community activist says social media monitoring must play a part in Detroit's gun violence prevention

(CBS DETROIT) - As gun deaths continue to impact Detroit's youth, some community activists say social media needs to play a role in prevention.

"A lot of violence is initiating online," said Alia Harvey-Quinn, executive director and founder of FORCE Detroit.

FORCE Detroit is a nonprofit that was recently named one of Detroit's six new shotstopper teams working to prevent violence in specific neighborhoods.

Harvey-Quinn said during the COVID-19 pandemic, people were isolated and moved online. And so has the violence.

"Folks are doing what they call trolling each other. Arguments are starting when folks join each other's live stream videos," she said.

She said it isn't that violence is a trend. It's that it has become so normalized.

"I think if we examined our cultural products, like video games, movies, and things like that, most people would agree with me," said Harvey-Quinn.

FORCE Detroit works on the ground with people in their community, and part of that work is monitoring their online presence.

"We're following them online. Asking them to take down pictures of themselves with guns. Asking them not to troll each other. Trying to prevent beefs that start online," said Harvey-Quinn.

She said the FORCE Detroit team and other community-based groups are trusted and make credible messengers, showing that there are other options than violence.

"That looks like you not antagonizing people online if you want to live. It looks like you putting down a gun and allowing yourself the opportunity to breathe in an instance of conflict," said Harvey-Quinn.

Some parents may have the instinct to try to keep their kids offline or prevent them from having a phone. But Harvey-Quinn said that the internet is pervasive. She suggests kids be taught to navigate it rather than run from it.