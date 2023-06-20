Six Detroit organizations selected for ShotStoppers funding

(CBS DETROIT) - Nobody knows a community like the people who live there, and the City of Detroit is taking that approach to help reduce violent crime.

Last week, Detroit City Council approved $700,000 annual contracts for six organizations under the ShotStoppers program.

"I think funding and resources like this gives the real leaders, the real community activists, the ability to not have to pick and choose whether they want to focus on community work or whether they want to focus on getting, bringing money in or resources," said Minister Freedom Allah, Peoples Action community liaison.

Community groups will implement strategies to help curb violence. The People's Action is one of six organizations selected for funding.

"What we know is based off one of the models we use, which is the Cure Violence Model, is that those best suited to intervene in violence, to prevent violence, to stop violence, are those ones who are from that community," Allah said.

The People's Action will work on the city's west side from Hubbell to Berg Road between Seven and Eight Mile.

According to the city's Community Violence Intervention Map, gun violence and homicides are high in the neighborhood.

"For example, if there's a young man who may be wanted for a crime or committed a crime, he's a lot more open to turn himself in, to communicate and work with a community organizer than working with police in a lot of situations," Allah explained.

Organizers say they will use the funds to expand their Adopt the Block initiative, which focuses on de-escalation, restorative practices, and violence intervention.

"We'll be working directly with the schools, with the elementary schools, with the high schools in our area to identify the most at-risk youth, and then working as well along with our community organizers," Allah said. "When we're able to identify those at-risk youth, we're then able to grab them and implement our program."

Groups will execute their crime prevention plans in assigned neighborhoods beginning July 1. Contracts expire in 2025.