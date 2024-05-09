Detroit City Council starting tenant rights commission to protect renters

(CBS DETROIT) - Renters in Detroit have had concerns over living conditions, rent prices and evictions. The Detroit City Council will start a new tenant rights commission to be a resource for tenants to get assistance.

"These landlords here in this city are running amuck," said Mary Waters, the Detroit City Council Member At Large.

Waters spearheaded the committee. She said in Detroit, around 11% of landlords are in compliance, meaning their property was inspected and meets minimum city requirements.

"That's it. And we look at other cities, even as close as Ann Arbor, they are probably at 90-something percent," she said.

She said the new Tenant's Rights Commission will hold more of Detroit's landlords accountable.

"Landlords can evict for any single reason. And in order for us to change that, of course, that has to be done at the state level. But for right now this is a concern, this is a start here at the city level."

The group will develop policy recommendations and be a dedicated resource for landlord-tenant issues.

"Senior citizens, in particular, who live in high rises. You know air conditioner breaks, elevator breaks, and they are seniors, for Pete's sake," said Waters.

The commission could impact a lot of people, as census data shows Detroit is mostly made up of renters. And homeownership rates are lower in the city than in most neighboring communities.

"We're trying to get back to where we can have a lot of homeowners again, but that will take some time," Waters said. "But we do want to make sure that they have the opportunity to live in a decent place. And that's not asking a lot."

She said they are hoping to get the commission up and running quickly. Saying it will be made up of nine Detroit residents appointed by the Mayor and City Council.