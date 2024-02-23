Colorado double murder suspect threatened roommate before shooting, would "Kill him" over trash: affidavit

The man accused of shooting and killing his roommate and another person in a dorm on the University of Colorado- Colorado Springs campus last Friday, Feb. 16, appeared in El Paso County Court on Friday morning. The affidavit detailing what happened leading up the deadly shooting and the arrest of Nicholas Jordan reveals some tension between the roommates and threats made over trash.

Double murder suspect Nicholas Trevon Jordan appeared in court Feb. 23. CBS

Jordan has been accused of two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Samuel Knopp, 24, a registered UCCS student from Parker, and Celie Rain Montgomery, who was from Pueblo. Jordan, 25, is from Detroit and is enrolled as a student at UCCS.

Jordan and Knopp were roommates, along with another man. They lived in a dorm described as a "POD" with a common area and four individual bedrooms with locking doors. Knopp and Montgomery were found shot to death in Knopp's bedroom.

One bedroom belonged to Jordan and a third bedroom belonged to the man who called police after he heard the gunshots and the sound of a person moaning. A fourth bedroom was unoccupied, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, there had been complaints of Jordan smoking marijuana, cigarettes and leaving his trash out. There had also been multiple incidents where Knopp and the other roommate had reported Jordan for unsafe living conditions and smoking in the room.

The court documents detail an argument that happened in January between Knopp and Jordan over a bag of trash. Jordan apparently threatened Knopp and told him he would "Kill Him" and there would be consequences if Jordan was asked to take out the trash again.

Jordan was arrested in Colorado Springs on Monday morning and the judge set a $5 million bond at a hearing on Tuesday.

The UCCS campus is located along Austin Bluffs Parkway in northeast Colorado Springs. It is one of four universities in the University of Colorado system. The others are in Boulder, Denver and Aurora (the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus).