Clerk charged in connection with fatal Detroit gas station shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A 22-year-old gas station clerk has been charged in connection with a triple shooting at a Detroit gas station that left one person dead and injured two others.

It is alleged that on May 6, around 3 a.m., Samuel Anthony McCray attempted to make a purchase inside a Mobil gas station on the 12000 block of West McNichols. When his purchase of less than $4 was declined, McCray attempted to leave with the unpaid items.

An argument ensued between McCray and the station clerk. It is alleged that the store clerk, Al-Hassan Aiyash of Hamtramck, locked the store with McCray, Gregory Kelly, a 60-year-old man, and a 37-year-old man, all of Detroit, inside.

According to the prosecutor's office, Aiyash pushed a security button to unlock the door but failed to tell the three men just prior to McCray began shooting at them.

McCray fatally wounded Kelly, 37, and wounded the 60-year-old man and 37-year-old man before fleeing the station.

Aiyash was arraigned Friday morning on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, it is alleged that Aiyash caused Kelly's death by committing a grossly negligent act when he locked the only available exit door, preventing Kelly and others from escaping the situation.

"The allegations of the defendant locking the door of the store and not heeding the pleas of the men to be released led to tragic consequences in this case," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

McCray was arrested on May 7 and charged on May 10 with first-degree murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of felony firearm and felon in possession of a firearm.

Aiyash was issued a $200,000 cash bond with a GPS tether and home confinement. A bond redetermination hearing is slated for May 23, with a probable cause conference scheduled for June 2. A preliminary examination is scheduled for June 9.