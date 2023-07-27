Cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Michigan after Wednesday's storm

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Storm cleanup is underway for many areas across Southeast Michigan, with crews and homeowners working to clear up the mess.

"Things were hitting the house, debris was flying, everything was pretty much going horizontal," said Rosemary Bessette.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

After Wednesday's winds and rain ripped through Metro Detroit, Redford Township homeowner Rosemary Bessette is still in disbelief of the aftermath it caused in her front yard.

"It was an incredible thing to see, and it lasted only about 10,15 minutes," Bessette stated.

She came out after the storm to find two cars destroyed in the driveway, a massive tree gutted from the ground, and power lines collapsed.

Alysia Burgio /CBS Detroit

"As far as the house, not too much damage. Luckily no one was hurt," she said.

Bessette is still without power, but DTE is working to restore that quickly and safely.

"They have just told us that it's going to be awhile. They got a lot of cleanup to do," Bessette stated.

DTE crews working to restore power to customers in Redford Township. Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

Meanwhile, in Southfield, crews are cleaning up what looks like a graveyard of debris at a business near 10 Mile and Evergreen.

"By far, this has been the worst. Even in the wintertime, we had a couple bad ice storms, and this by far has been the worst," said Mike Fochler, director of operations at Bedard Tree Care Associates.

Multiple cars were crushed by enormous trees, and limbs were scattered in every direction.

Alysia Burgio/CBS Detroit

"It's really just a lot of large cleanup and wood that needs to be hauled out," Fochler stated.

Though a significant storm and widespread damage for many across the area, homeowners, like Bessette, are relieved the destruction on her property did not hit any harder.

"It could have been a lot worse, but everything's been ok, we still have a house, and we still have our health," she said.

DTE officials and field crews say they'll be working round the clock to get power restored to customers, and cleanup efforts will continue.

