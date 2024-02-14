Clawson community light up the sky for Alexandria Verner one year after Michigan State mass shooting

Clawson community light up the sky one year after MSU student killed in mass shooting

CLAWSON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - No matter how much time goes by, the Clawson community still hurts for Alexandria Verner.

Verner was one of three students shot and killed during a mass shooting at Michigan State University one year ago. On Tuesday, hundreds of family, friends, and community members gathered at Clawson City Park, in the city Verner called home, to pay tribute.

"We're here this evening to celebrate Al, who she is, and what she did for us."

Standing at home plate and in tears after watching a video displayed in center field of Alex's time as a student-athlete at Clawson High School was her mother, Nancy Verner.

"There are times I feel guilty because I see how many people are hurting just as bad as we are," she said.

Alex Verner was a three-sport athlete who played on the volleyball, softball and basketball teams at CHS. She wore No. 24, the same number displayed across every CHS scoreboard in her honor.

While she was talented on the field, her former softball coach Jim Sparks says Verner's wit and positive spirit are what set her apart and brought life to the team each time she stepped onto the field.

"I feel blessed with the time I had with Al. I know I speak on the entire behalf of the Clawson softball family when I say that the time we spent with Al is truly a blessing," Sparks said with a smile.

Verner also left a mark on her former basketball coach Kelly Horne and the CHS basketball program.

"Al, our No. 24, will always be a part of CHS athletics and her name and number are stamped on our court forever," Horne says.

As Horne finished her remarks at home plate, she turned to the girls' varsity basketball team who performed a chant they repeated before every game honoring Verner.

Before the night came to an end, everyone in attendance was prompted to point their phone lights and flashlights up above to the heavens, "where Al could see us" for 24 seconds.