More details released on 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - With 150 days to go until the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit, local officials provided an update regarding the event.

The Detroit Sports Commission and Visit Detroit were joined by city, state and county officials, the Detroit Lions, and other key stakeholders to announce new initiatives surrounding the 2024 NFL Draft to provide visitors with a great experience.

With the support of local donors, a $1 million living-legacy donation was made to support literacy and active play for the youth in Detroit and its surrounding communities.

Beyond Basics and Project Play, nonprofits in Southeast Michigan were selected by community leaders as the living legacy program's inaugural partners.

"Thank you to the commitment of the local community engagement committee and to our local youth literacy and active play non-profit partners Beyond Basics and Project Play," said Faye Nelson, director of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation. "We salute those who have generously donated and provided their commitment to help create a lasting living legacy for youth in the seven districts of the city of Detroit and the Detroit region."

The program will also continue to support the youth in Detroit after the 2024 NFL Draft.

"This unprecedented legacy program will allow us to build on the momentum from the 2024 Draft and continue to support important causes that impact Detroit youth," said Detroit Sports Commission Executive Director Dave Beachnau. "The Detroit Sports Commission commits to including a community legacy component to all major sporting events coming to Detroit and ensuring that every event has a positive impact on our community."

The Draft and initiative is supported by the following organizations:

Visit Detroit

Michigan Economic Development Corporation

Rocket Mortgage

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan

Flagstar Bank

General Motors

Huntington National Bank

Penske Corporation

PNC Bank

Skillman Foundation

In addition, city officials, Visit Detroit and local partners will launch the "Detroit Experience," a program that will feature pre-draft fun events at recreation facilities across Detroit.

Hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to travel to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, and Wayne County officials will create a unique football fan experience for the visitors.

The 2024 NFL Draft event will be held in the Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza areas. Football fans will also be able to visit the NFL Draft Experience, a free, interactive football theme park.