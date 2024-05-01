Former Nine Inch Nails drummer Chris Vrenna joining University of Michigan faculty

Stellantis revenue falls, concerns over "water wars" at Michigan high schools and more top stories

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The University of Michigan announced that Chris Vrenna, the former drummer for rock band Nine Inch Nails, is joining its faculty this fall.

According to the university, Vrenna will join the Department of Performing Arts Technology as an assistant professor.

"It is both exciting and humbling to be joining the renowned faculty at the University of Michigan as an assistant professor of music in the PAT department," he said in a statement. "My father is a Michigan alumnus. He and I would spend Saturday afternoons watching Michigan football, so I grew up a Wolverines fan. This opportunity to become a professor at Michigan and move to Ann Arbor feels like a homecoming for me."

In addition to Nine Inch Nails, the Grammy-winning musician is also known as the drummer for Gnarls Barkley and Guns N' Roses.

Nine Inch Nails was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2020.

He previously worked at Southern Utah University, Athens State University, Calhoun College, the University of Alabama and the Madison Media Institute.

"I cannot wait for the fall semester to start, and I am looking forward to meeting the faculty, staff, and students in August," he said. "Go Blue!"