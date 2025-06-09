Watch CBS News
Chipotle set to release first new dip, called Adobo Ranch, in 5 years

By
Megan Cerullo
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Megan Cerullo is a New York-based reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering small business, workplace, health care, consumer spending and personal finance topics. She regularly appears on CBS News 24/7 to discuss her reporting.
Megan Cerullo
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
/ CBS News

Chipotle is introducing its first new dip in five years, the Mexican fast food chain announced Monday.

Called Adobe Ranch, the new dipping sauce flavor will be available at Chipotle restaurants beginning on June 17. Adobe Ranch is the restaurant's first new sauce flavor since Chipotle introduced its Queso Blanco dip in 2020, the company said. 

The new sauce flavor piggybacks off the ranch flavor craze but also adds a "smoky, spicy" twist, according to the restaurant chain. 

"Ranch has become a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z, who are finding creative ways to enjoy it beyond the traditional salad," Chipotle president and chief brand officer Chris Brandt said in a statement Monday. "Our new Adobo Ranch taps into this passion, giving fans a craveworthy way to customize their Chipotle order with a completely new flavor."

Adobe Ranch is made at Chipotle restaurants and combines adobo pepper, sour cream, plus a blend of herbs and spices, Chipotle said. The company will let its rewards members try the new flavor for free on launch day.

Customers have until 11 p.m. local time on June 16 to enroll in Chipotle Rewards and receive the free Adobo Ranch offer in their accounts on launch day, according to the company. 

Chipotle last year came under fire over its bowl sizes after social media users claimed some restaurants were skimping on portions

After initially denying allegations of shrinking meal sizes, then CEO Brian Niccol acknowledged that about 10% of Chipotle's 3,500 locations had been underserving customers.

