Child killed in mauling highlights Detroit's stray dog problem

(CBS DETROIT) – The death of a four-year-old boy mauled by a dog on Detroit's west side is tragically highlighting the city's growing problem with its stray dog population.

"We have not addressed the issue. If this is still happening, it's something that we should be looking at. There are so many issues that the city is dealing with. And quite frankly, we need more resources," said Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Detroit city councilmember for District 6.

It's the sentiment shared by many neighbors who will never see four-year-old LaVel Anderson again after a stray dog viciously attacked him as he played in his grandmother's backyard.

"The whole neighborhood is upset about it. As a matter of fact, the little boy used to come over to my house because his grandmother and my wife are friends, and she came down here about two weeks ago, and every time he came down here, he always wanted a sucker," said a neighbor, who didn't wish to be identified.

That neighbor said the dog was seen wandering the streets last week. Others in the area called for help, but nothing was done.

"He was just out and about and just, you know, sniffing around and probably go back home. I never knew the damn dog was a killer," the neighbor said.

According to city records, there are 23 animal control officers who last month handled more than 1,800 calls - the highest in the last three years during the same month.

"Understanding that they're understaffed or overburdened, but there's also other resources that play a role in these animal shelters, funds for those individual entities, which do provide some relief. Those have gone by the wayside as well. So the numbers kind of speak for themselves," said Peter O'Toole, an attorney with Fieger Law, who is representing Anderson's family.

"We have to let the investigation take its course to find out who the owner. Then, we also have to find out if this is a repeated issue with that animal and that owner. And in that case, we will try to hold the city accountable. We want to seek justice for the family. Whoever should be held accountable, we will hold them accountable."

CBS News Detroit reached out to the interim director for Detroit Animal Control several times asking about staffing levels Thursday, but haven't heard back.