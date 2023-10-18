Watch CBS News
Police: Child mauled to death by dog in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Detroit say they are investigating after a child was killed by a dog on the city's west side.

Police say the incident happened at about 2:56 p.m. on Wednesday in the 9300 block of Pierson Street.

Police say the child was playing with the dog in his backyard when he was attacked. 

Authorities believe the dog was a pit bull, but that has not yet been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

