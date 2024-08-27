Child found in Flint says she was kidnapped from McDonald's in Detroit; police search for her mother

Heat advisory for Metro Detroit, Trump and Vance in Michigan this week and more top stories

Flint Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - Police in Flint are investigating an alleged kidnapping after a girl said she was taken from Detroit.

Flint police said in a social media post on Tuesday that the girl approached a woman and said she had been kidnapped from a McDonald's on the north side of Detroit three days ago. The woman took the girl to police.

Police said the child did not know her address but gave them her mother's name.

Calls to the Detroit Police Department did not reveal any reports of a kidnapping or a missing girl in the area. DPD was also unable to locate the mother.

Flint police shared a photo of a woman whom the girl claimed was her mother. However, police confirmed that the woman was not her mother, and the photo has since been deleted.

Anyone with information on the child or her family is asked to call 911 or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Flint at 800-422 JAIL.