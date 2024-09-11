Chevy Chase coming to Michigan for special screening of "Christmas Vacation"

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

Trump and Harris host first presidential debate, Walz visiting Michigan and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Clark Griswold himself is heading to Michigan this holiday season.

Comedian and actor Chevy Chase, who played Clark Griswold in the "National Lampoon's Vacation" film series, is hosting a special 35th-anniversary screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw on Monday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Following the screen, Chase will be joined by his wife, Jayni, for a conversation and Q&A.

"Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition," according to the event posting. "We'll also be taking questions from the audience, giving you the chance to have your questions answered and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including 'SNL,' 'Caddyshack' and so much more."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. A select number of VIP tickets will be available and include individual post-show photo opportunities with Chevy Chase.

"Whether you're a die-hard fan or simply love the holiday spirit, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience for all," the event posting said. "Mark your calendars, grab your ugly Christmas sweater, and join us for a night of laughter and holiday cheer with National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Chevy Chase!"

If you're in the mood for more holiday movie fun, Macaulay Culkin, who portrayed Kevin McCallister in the "Home Alone" film series, will host a special screening of 1990's "Home Alone," interview and Q&A at Detroit's Masonic Cathedral Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 8.