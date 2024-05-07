Calm conditions expected after storms in Southeast Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - After the storms pass through on Tuesday night, calm weather will take hold on Wednesday.

Skies are going to clear up early Thursday morning as temperatures will start the day in the upper 50s and rise to around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Sunshine will continue throughout the day; however, winds will become gusty in the afternoon. Sustain winds change from a southwest wind around 10 to 20 mph in the morning to a westerly wind in the afternoon between 15 to 20 mph gusting up to 30 mph.

