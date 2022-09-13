Businesses expect big boost during auto show in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

And Melissa McNabb is gearing up for what could be the busiest time of the year for Mudgies Deli and Wine Shop in Corktown.

"The auto show has always brought in a lot of people," she said.

She said the restaurant was crazy busy during the last auto show in 2019.

"The second we were open. We were cruising. It would go until we were closing our doors.

McNabb expects the same boost in business this year and possibly an even bigger lift for the restaurant now that the auto show is being held when it's warmer out. In previous years, the event was held during the winter.

"I feel like people will experience the Detroit that we all know that we all love," she said.

More than 800,000 people attended the last auto show in 2019, which brought in around $450 million to the economy.

"This drives so much business for restaurants [and] other attractions."

Chris Moyer works at Visit Detroit.

He said the auto show is a great opportunity to showcase not only downtown but the entire city.

"A lot of people didn't realize all of the great work that Detroit and Detroiters have been doing to invest in this fantastic community," he said. "And now we get to share that with the world. And that's what this that's what the auto show is about.

And McNabb agrees with Moyer, saying Detroit will not disappoint.

"Detroit deserves the spotlight. It's a great city," she said.