Brighton couple comes full circle with opening of new brewery

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A husband and wife in Brighton are putting their brewmaster skills to the test with their new business venture.

"It kind of just became a come home one day and say hey do you want to open a brewery and I said sure so, here we are," said Colleen Miller.

In a plaza off Grand River Avenue in Brighton is "Full Circle Brews," a microbrewery with a variety of unique beers.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"Four taps that you can count on, four beers that you know. And then there will always be six rotating fresh flavors," said Colleen Miller.

"Sour beers, some fruit beers, and trying to have something in the lager family and something in the stout family," Nick Miller said.

Owners Nick and Colleen Miller are new to the brewing industry but have roots in the restaurant business.

"Full Circle Brews" owners Nick and Colleen Miller. Colleen Miller

"We met in the restaurant industry. I was 18, he was 20. We both went through college. I have my masters; he has his degree in engineering, and we said we would never come back to this industry again because we call them our big kid jobs. And it was just something where we have a calling, and we brought ourselves right back full circle," Colleen stated.

Hence the name "Full Circle Brews." How did the duo got started? Two words…the pandemic.

"Covid hit, and I had some more free time on my hands. I started home brewing and went down that rabbit hole and was trying to rely on our historical service industry experience and started exploring what a brewery would look like and sold my wife on it," Nick said.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

The brewery has been open less than a week, and the couple feels the love already.

"It's been very fun to see families come in that we know and to see the support from different community and business members," said Colleen.

From the eclectic brews, outside patio near a walkway to downtown, to games like corn hole or connect four, there's something for everyone.

"We have taken so much of ourselves and put it into this business. It's been a labor of love. So, I think when you come in you can see that, you can feel that, you can see our pride in what we do," Colleen stated.

Alysia Burgio - CBS Detroit

"Full Circle Brews" is a brewery that feels like family," said Colleen. "We just want it to be a place where everybody feels cozy and has a good time."

The Miller's say while they've only been open a few days, they're looking forward to creating a name for themselves in the brewing business and welcoming the community into their new home away from home.

The couple says they don't serve food, only snacks, but welcomes people who want to bring in food from surrounding businesses.

There is live music every other Sunday. The next date for live entertainment is July 2.

Every other Thursday night, trivia is held.

"Full Circle Brews" is open Thursdays through Sundays and is located at 709 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, Michigan 48116, United States.

Check out the brewery's website for a list of events and beer they're currently brewing.