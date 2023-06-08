Bridge demolition over I-75, other road work happening in Metro Detroit this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation will close part of I-75 in Oakland County starting Friday, in addition to other road closures happening in Metro Detroit this weekend.

Crews will close I-75 in both directions from US-24 to Saginaw Road starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9. During this closure, the Davisburg Road bridge over I-75 will be demolished.

To read more about this closure, and two other new construction projects that started in Metro Detroit this week, visit here.

In addition, MDOT released a list of road closures happening in Metro Detroit this weekend. Here they are:

I-75 closures

Oakland - NB I-75, Coolidge to Squirrel, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-6pm.

Oakland - SB I-75, Squirrel Rd to Coolidge Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 6am-6pm.

Oakland - EB/WB E. Holly Rd ramps CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - EB/WB Grange Hall Rd ramps CLOSED to NB/SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - SB I-75 CLOSED, Saginaw Rd to Dixie Hwy, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB I-75 CLOSED, Dixie Hwy to Saginaw Rd, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - SB Saginaw Rd ramp CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Oakland - NB I-75, Gardenia Ave to 12 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, I-375 to Mack Ave, 3 lanes open, Fri 9am-Sat 3pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, I-375 to Mack Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 5:30am-2:30pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, Warren Ave to Mack Ave, 3 lanes open, Fri 9AM-Sat 3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75, Warren Ave to Mack Ave, 1 LANE OPEN, Sun 5;30am-2:30pm.

Wayne - SB I-75/Gratiot Conn ramp closed to SB I-375, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - SB I-75 at SB M-10, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-2pm.

Wayne - NB I-75, Huron River Dr to Vreeland Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 5am-1pm, and 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 1pm-Sun 12pm.

I-94 closures

Macomb - EB/WB I-94 CLOSED intermittently at River Rd, Sat 5am-6am.

Macomb - WB I-94 ramp CLOSED to M-59, Fri 7am-5pm.

Wayne – EB 94, Conner to Chalmers, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.

Wayne - EB I-94 ramp CLOSED to NB M-3/Gratiot, Sat 7am-7pm.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94 CLOSED, Merriman to Middlebelt, Sat 7am-7:30am.

I-96 closures

Oakland - SB Milford Rd ramp CLOSED to EB I-96, Sat 6am-11am.

Wayne - EB I-96 Local CLOSED, M-39/Southfield to M-8/Davison, Mon 7am-Thu 5pm.

I-275 closures

Wayne - NB I-275, Ann Arbor Rd to 5 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 6AM-Sun 6am.

Wayne - SB I-275, 5 Mile to Plymouth, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 9AM-3pm.

I-375 closures

Wayne - NB I-75 ramp CLOSED to SB I-375, Mon-Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne - EB Madison ramp CLOSED to NB I-375, Mon-Fri 7AM-3pm.

I-696 closure

Oakland - EB I-696, Southfield to Coolidge Hwy, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9PM-Tue 6am.

M-1 (Woodward) closure

Oakland - NB M-1, South of Coolidge Hwy, 3 lanes open, Mon 9am-Wed 5pm.

M-3 (Gratiot) closure

Wayne - NB M-3 ramp CLOSED to EB I-94, Sun 7am-7pm.

M-5 (Grand River) closure

Wayne - WB Grand River Ave at Tuck Road, west of Middlebelt, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-Mon 6/19.

M-8 (Davison) closure

Wayne - WB M-8 ramp CLOSED to EB I-96, Mon 7am-Thu 2pm.

M-14 closure

Wayne - EB M-14 ramp CLOSED to NB I-275, Fri 6AM-late July.

M-19 closure

Macomb - SB M-19, 27 Mile to 28 Mile, 2 lanes open, Mon-Fri 8am-3pm.

M-24 closure

Oakland - NB/SB M-24 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at Brown/ Dutton, Sat 6am-10am.

M-39 (Southfield) closures

Wayne - SB M-39, Joy to Tireman, 1-2 LANES OPEN, Sat 6am-3pm.

Wayne - SB M-39 ramp CLOSED to EB 94, Sun 7am-11am.

M-59 closures

Macomb – EB/WB M-59 at Mound Rd, 1 LANE OPEN intermittently, Fri 12am-2am.

Macomb - WB I-94 ramp CLOSED to M-59, Fri 7am-Fri 5pm.

Macomb - EB M-59 ramp CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 7am-Fri 5pm.

Oakland - EB/WB M-59 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY at Opdyke, Sat 6am-10am.

M-97 closure

Macomb – NB/SB M-97 at Martin Rd, 2 LANES OPEN, Mon 9am-Tue 3pm.

M-150 (Rochester Rd) closure

Oakland - NB M-150, Tienken Rd to University Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 7am-7pm.

US-24 (Telegraph) closure