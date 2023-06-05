3 new construction projects starting in Metro Detroit this week

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced three new construction projects starting in Metro Detroit this week.

The projects will happen in Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties.

Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the damn roads to drive our economy forward and help Michiganders get around safely," said Whitmer. "Through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed, repaired, or replaced nearly 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges since I took office, supporting 89,000 jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Let's roll up our sleeves and keep getting things done."

Here is more information on each Metro Detroit project that is about to begin:

Bridge repair over I-94 in Macomb County

Starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5, 26 Mile Road was closed over I-94. This closure will last 15 days, and work during this closure will include guardrail replacement, deck patching and concrete curing, concrete surface coating, along with other improvements.

According to MDOT, the entrance and exit ramps at I-94 and 26 Mile Road will stay open. The work being completed during this closure is part of a $32.5 million I-94 project from M-29 to County Line Road.

Bride demolition over I-75 in Oakland County

This closure will start at 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9, and requires the closure of I-75 in both directions from US-24 to Saginaw Road. During this closure, traffic will be detoured onto Dixie Highway so crews can work on demolishing the Davis Road bridge over I-75.

The project will include resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, and sign and guardrail work.

The closure is expected to go through Monday, June 12.

Intersection Rebuild on M-136 in St. Clair County

The closure started on Monday, June 5, and is expected to be lifted sometime in August.

North Road will be closed at M-136. Traffic will be detoured via North River Road and North Vincent Road. MDOT officials say both directions of M-136 will be maintained.

Early in July, crews plan to detour M-136 and North Road via North River Road and North Vincent Road. The work done during this project will improve the intersection by adding a roundabout.

Rebuilding Michigan Plan

According to Whitmer's office, the state will have fixed almost 20,000 lane miles of state-owned roads and 1,400 bridges by the end of this year's construction season. These construction projects are funded by the Rebuilding Michigan Plan, a $3.5 billion investment into the state's highways and bridges over the next five years.

These projects will help improve Michigan roads and make them safer for residents.

For more information on Rebuilding Michigan Plan Projects, visit here.