Boxing with a baby on the way: Da'Velle Smith prepares for family, career milestone

By Ronnie Duncan, Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Kronk Gym-trained boxer Da'Velle Smith could be in for a very busy night on June 3. 

A Dearborn native, Smith (5-0, 4 KOs) will face Kahydlian Woods (4-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round middleweight fight on the undercard of the Claressa Shields-Hanna Gabriels fight at Little Caesars Arena Saturday, June 3. It marks boxing's first return to the arena since 2017. 

To add to the excitement, Smith's fiancé is pregnant with their son and has an expected due right around June 3. 

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan introduces us to the boxer who fans and luminaries are comparing to a young Thomas "Hitman" Hearns. 

First published on May 19, 2023 / 6:51 PM

