Bond set at $2 million for all 3 suspects in Ann Arbor armed robbery, attempted home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Three individuals have been arraigned on charges in connection to an armed robbery and attempted home invasion that happened in Ann Arbor last week, and they were each given a $2 million bond.

Christian Reyes, 22, of Ypsilanti, Shawn Hastings, 20, of Saline, and Gabriel Escobar, 18, of Ann Arbor, were arraigned on several charges in connection to the armed robbery of two women and an attempted home invasion early on Thursday, Sept. 21.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Main St. on a report of an armed robbery, and two women reported they had been standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle heading northbound turned and parked near them.

The driver and passenger, who was wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife, exited the vehicle and demanded cash.

The women gave them cash, and then the suspects drove off.

At about 2:18 a.m., police saw a blue Chevy Cruze in the 400 block of S. Main St. The passenger was wearing a green ski mask, according to Ann Arbor police.

A pursuit ensued and ended when the vehicle crashed at Allmendinger Park and Pauline Boulevard.

Two suspects fled, and one remained at the scene. One suspect, Hastings, was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The two other suspects were later located and taken into custody.

In addition, police discovered a home invasion happened that same day at about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Arbordale. A 28-year-old man told police that he heard his car alarm and someone banging on the front door of his house.

The man opened his front door, fought off the suspects and then locked his door.

Reyes was arraigned on Friday, Sept. 22, on the charges of armed robbery, first-degree attempted home invasion, third-degree fleeing and eluding and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

He was given a $2 million cash/surety bond and lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, the two other suspects, Hastings and Escobar, were arraigned on charges.

Hasting was charged with armed robbery, first-degree attempted home invasion, malicious destruction of property and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Escobar was charged with armed robbery, first-degree attempted home invasion, and one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer.

Bond for these two individuals was also set at $2 million, and they are also lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.