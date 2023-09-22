2 suspects arrested, 1 at large after Ann Arbor armed robbery, attempted home invasion

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say two people have been arrested and one person is still at large after an armed robbery early Thursday morning.

At about 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 21, officers responded to the 200 block of S. Main Street. Two women told police they were standing on the sidewalk when a vehicle traveling northbound suddenly turned around and parked near them, Ann Arbor police said in a press release.

The driver and passenger got out of the vehicle and approached the women. Police say the passenger was wearing a ski mask and armed with a knife. One of the suspects demanded cash.

The suspects got back in the vehicle after they were given the cash and drove away. The vehicle was described as an old grayish/blue vehicle.

An officer spotted a blue Chevy Cruze at about 2:18 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Main Street with the passenger wearing a green ski mask. The vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit that ended after the vehicle crashed at Allmendinger Park on Pauline Boulevard.

Two people fled, while one person remained at the scene. That suspect, a 20-year-old man from Saline, was taken to the University of Michigan hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed a home invasion occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 1800 block of Arbordale. Police say the 28-year-old homeowner reported hearing his car alarm and someone banging on his front door. When he opened the door, two people confronted him.

The homeowner fought off the suspects and locked his door. Police believe the suspects damaged the homeowner's car before fleeing the scene.

The suspects are also believed to be the same people involved in the armed robbery minutes later.

At about 4:35 a.m., police located a man walking on S. Main Street. The 22-year-old from Ypsilanti, who was identified as one of the suspects, was taken into custody. A third suspect has been identified but has not yet been taken into custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor police tip line at 734-794-6939 or tips@a2gov.org.