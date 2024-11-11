Watch CBS News
Crime

Hikers find body washed ashore along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories
Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories 03:56

(CBS DETROIT) — Hikers found a body washed ashore along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula on Friday. 

Michigan State Police responded to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last Friday after hikers discovered a body that washed ashore from Lake Superior near Miners Beach. 

Police are working to positively identify the body. Officials do not suspect foul play is involved.

MSP is leading the investigation and was assisted by the Alger County Sheriff's Department and the National Park Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.