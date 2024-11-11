Hikers find body washed ashore along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

Corewell Health nurses to vote on unionizing, 3-year-old shot in Detroit and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) — Hikers found a body washed ashore along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula on Friday.

Michigan State Police responded to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last Friday after hikers discovered a body that washed ashore from Lake Superior near Miners Beach.

Police are working to positively identify the body. Officials do not suspect foul play is involved.

MSP is leading the investigation and was assisted by the Alger County Sheriff's Department and the National Park Service.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.