Body of missing Walled Lake swimmer found, authorities say

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say the body of a 34-year-old swimmer who went missing in Walled Lake late Wednesday was found on Friday.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Adam Milacki jumped from a pontoon boat to swim with two friends. The two friends were able to make it back to the boat as the storm moved into the area; however, they lost Milacki and called Walled Lake police.

The Oakland County Search and Rescue Team responded to the scene at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday to begin the search. The team resumed the search later Thursday until the storm made it challenging. The sheriff's office said the friends were also unable to give investigators an approximate location of where Milacki was last seen.

The search resumed Friday, and Milacki's body was found at about 7 p.m., approximately 500 feet from shore.

Authorities say the incident is under investigation. The Oakland County medical examiner will perform an autopsy over the weekend.