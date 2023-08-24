Authorities searching for Walled Lake swimmer who went missing during storm
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing in Walled Lake Wednesday evening.
According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, three people were in a boat and went swimming in the water on Wednesday, Aug. 23, in the evening.
As the storm started to move through the area, two individuals made it back to the boat, but one person got separated and disappeared.
Dive teams searched the water until they had to stop due to bad weather. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says the search continued Thursday morning.
No other information has been released at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.