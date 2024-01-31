Watch CBS News
Police seeking surveillance footage from residents in death investigation of Canton man

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Monday morning and is seeking the public's help.

At about 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to the 39700 block of Koppernick Road, where the victim was found near Holly Drive. The victim was identified as a 45-year-old man from Canton. 

Authorities are asking residents who live in the northeast corner of the township (the Joy/Haggerty Road & Haggerty/Koppernick Road corridor) to provide any security camera footage to help with the investigation.

Anyone who has footage they want to submit can call the police department at 734-394-5400 or send via online at polaris.citizenupload.net/upload/24-01.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.  

First published on January 31, 2024 / 6:28 PM EST

