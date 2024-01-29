Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities investigating death in Canton

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a death early Monday, officials said. 

Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to the 39700 block of Koppernick Road to investigate a death. 

The area is blocked off, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and take a different route. 

Police say no other information will be released at this time. 

Sara Powers
sarapowers-final-june2022-caf-4849.jpg

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. Sara covers local news, often focusing on crime, politics, entertainment and historical events for our "This Day in History" series.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 7:52 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.