Authorities investigating death in Canton
(CBS DETROIT) - The Canton Police Department is investigating a death early Monday, officials said.
Just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to the 39700 block of Koppernick Road to investigate a death.
The area is blocked off, and drivers are advised to avoid the area and take a different route.
Police say no other information will be released at this time.
