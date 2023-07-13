Boat captain speaks after saving worker who fell off Ambassador Bridge into Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - CBS News Detroit spoke with the man who rescued a worker who fell off the Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River Wednesday.

The contractor was working on a scaffolding at the bridge when he fell off, according to Detroit Fire Chief James Harris.

Some eyewitnesses saw what happened and alerted a nearby boating service who rescued the man from the water.

"I will tell you, if you fall in the Detroit River, time is of the essence," said boat captain Sam Buchanan. "You've got to get out. You've got to get to safety. It's a choppy river. There's a lot of confused seas created by vessel traffic and a lot of sharp undertows. So folks, even jet skis, if you're not experienced, you should probably not be in the Detroit in River.

"The only thing he asked me is what happened to him, and why was he wet. I just told him my name. We just had some small talk in order to keep him calm. I let them know who I was and where he was. That help was coming, and he was remaining home. He was more scared than anything."