Worker falls off Ambassador Bridge, into Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - A worker fell off an Ambassador Bridge and into the Detroit River Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Fire Department says.

Fire Chief James Harris says at about 4 p.m., the worker was scaffolding at the bridge when he fell off.

Nearby witnesses knocked on the J W Westcott Co. boat door, prompting the boat crew to rescue the man from the water.

First responders on the scene began treating the man and took him to a local hospital, where he is conscious and talking.