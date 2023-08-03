"Big Brother" winner Taylor Hale speaks on new season
(CBS DETROIT) - Reality hit show "Big Brother" returned Wednesday for season 25 on CBS, with 16 new houseguests vying for $750,000.
To celebrate, season 24 winner and Michigan native Taylor Hale joined CBS News Detroit to talk about the new season and her experience on the show.
"I was thinking about a year ago-ish today, the few moments before you step on that sound stage, before going into that Big Brother house. I was up all night with stomach problems, I was so excited," Hale said.
"And now I just know what the feeling they're having is, so I can't wait for them to get in, play a good game, a longer game than I played, and we get a new winner, hopefully with some more Michigan ties again."
Watch the full conversation in the video above.
