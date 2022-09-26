Michigan native Taylor Hale makes history with her "Big Brother" season 24 win

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan native and 2021 Miss Michigan USA Taylor Hale won season 24 of "Big Brother," taking home the $750,000 grand prize.

The 27-year-old from West Bloomfield made history on Sunday night, becoming the first Black woman to win the CBS reality show.

Hale was also voted America's Favorite Houseguest, which meant she was awarded an additional $50,000.

This was also a historical moment in the show's history as Hale was the first contestant to win the grand prize and the favorite houseguest prize.

In the season finale episode, Hale won over the jury with her speech, which included the following: "Jury members, I am challenging you to make the hard decision and change the course of this game and choose progress for the course of this game. I can be the winner of this season, and I promise you will not do it in vain if you do it tonight."

This other house guests in season 24 included:

Alyssa Snider, a 24-year-old marketing rep from Sarasota, Fla.

Ameerah Jones, a 31-year-old content designer from Westminster, Md.

Brittany Hoopes, a 32-year-old Hypnotherapist from Atlanta, Ga.

Daniel Durston, a 35-year-old Vegas performer originally from Ontario, Calif.

Indy Santos, a 31-year-old flight attendant originally from São Paulo, Brazil.

Jasmine Davis, a 29-year-old entrepreneur originally from Terry, Miss.

Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli, a 24-year-old assistant football coach from Staten Island, N.Y.

Kyle Capener, an unemployed 29-year-old from Bountiful, Utah

Marvin Achi, a 28-year-old chemical processing engineer originally from Rivers State Nigeria

Matt Turner, a 23-year-old Thrift store owner from North Attleborough, Mass.

Michael Bruner, a 28-year-old Attorney from Saint Michael, Minn.

Monte Taylor, a 27-year-old personal trainer from Bear, Del.

Nichole Layog, a 41-year-old chef from Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Paloma Aguilar, a 22-year-old interior designer from San Marcos, Calif.

Terrance Higgins, a 47-year-old bus operator from Chicago, Ill.

CBS also announced that "Big Brother" was renewed for a 25th season.

