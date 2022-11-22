Biden to visit Michigan on Nov. 29

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden is expected to visit Michigan on Nov. 29, the White House announced Tuesday.

According to a press release, Biden will travel to Bay City to "discuss the progress we have made in the last two years, including by creating good-paying manufacturing jobs and building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out."

The visit will be the first since Biden attended the Detroit Auto Show in September.

At that time, the president announced the approval of the first $900 million in infrastructure money to build EV chargers across 53,000 miles of the national highway system in 35 states, including Michigan.