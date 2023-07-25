Beyoncé coming to Detroit on July 26: What to know about the "Renaissance World Tour"

(CBS DETROIT) - Music icon Beyoncé is taking center stage Wednesday, July 26, for the "Renaissance World Tour."

"Queen Bey" is performing for one night at Ford Field in Detroit, attracting hundreds of people in the downtown area. According to Ticketmaster's website, tickets are still on sale as of Tuesday evening.

Here's what you need to know about ahead of the concert.

When will Beyoncé be in Detroit?

Beyoncé will be performing in Detroit on Wednesday, July 26. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m.

Ford Field is located at 2000 Brush St.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early as there is no support act, according to Ford Field.

How can I get tickets?

Verified resale tickets to the concert are still available via Ticketmaster, with prices starting just under $200 as of 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Resale tickets for Club Renaissance, which is a standing area surrounding the stage, start at $967.

Additionally, there is a small number of standard tickets for 100-level seats for $395.

Fans can also purchase tickets at StubHub, SeatGeek, and Vivid Seats.

Where should I park?

Parking can be purchased via ParkWhiz ahead of the concert, ranging from $150 to $10, depending on the location of the lot. The ParkDetroit app also allows people to pay for parking at meters from their phones. Fans can utilize Detroit's People Mover and Q Line if they decide to park a bit farther away from the venue.

Fans can also park at Wayne State University's Lot 12 (6050 Woodward Ave.) for $5 through QLine's Park and Ride Program.

For rideshare drop-off and pick-ups, fans entering the drop-off and pick-up area must enter the southbound service drive from Mack Avenue. Post-show pick-up staging will begin at 10 p.m. Click here to view a map.

What is Ford Field's bag policy?

According to Ford Field's website, the following items may be permitted after inspection:

Clear Bag Policy: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches 12 inches

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, camera, and binocular cases, not exceeding 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without a handle or strap, can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options.

Medically necessary items, including insulin, medication, portable oxygen, small soft pack coolers and breast pumps

Infant items in a clear bag (bottles, formula) are allowed with a child. Diaper bags are not allowed per the Clear Bag Policy

Small radios (must be used with an earpiece or headphones)

Umbrellas, small compact only. Must be placed securely under the seat.

Handheld posters & signs without poles or sticks. Must not block another guest's view.

Battery-operated clothing or signs, if approved after a thorough inspection. Loose batteries & wires are not allowed

Football helmets. Altered helmets equipped with spikes or any other item that can be used as a weapon are not permitted

Tablets (iPads, Kindles, etc.) Inappropriate subject matter should not be displayed and must not block another guest's view

Seat cushions not exceeding 15 inches by 15 inches and must not contain armrests, zippers, pockets, flaps, or metal backs

The following items are not permitted:

Clear Bag Policy: Purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, book bags, diaper bags, fanny packs, cinch bags, grocery and paper bags, duffle bags, computer bags, or luggage of any kind.

Aerosol cans (hairspray, mace, pepper spray, etc.)

Animals (except certified service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Balloons (air or helium)

Balls (beach balls, footballs, etc.)

Banners or large flags

Cameras with lenses longer than five inches or any detachable lens

Chairs, including folding chairs or stools

Decals, stickers, confetti, or glitter

Drones and/or remote-controlled aircraft

Electronic equipment, including laptop computers, video recorders, tripods, and wearable video cameras, including Go Pros.

Fireworks

Flashlights

Food, beverages, or liquids (cans, bottles, water bottles, flasks, cups, boxes, popcorn buckets, etc.)

Handouts, items, or goods intended for unauthorized sale, promotion, exchange, or giveaway

Illegal substances

Knives, pocket knives, box cutters, scissors, etc.

Laser pointers

Marijuana, including medically prescribed, electronic accessories, or paraphernalia associated with marijuana or illegal narcotics use.

Markers (permanent) and/or paint

Noisemaking devices (bells, horns, kazoos, whistles, etc.)

Objects that can be used as missiles or projectiles (sticks, poles, bats, clubs, Frisbees, etc.)

Offensive or profane messages or images on signs and clothing that are distasteful or indecent

Selfie sticks

Strollers and infant car seats or carriers

Umbrellas (large size)

Weapons including handguns, tasers, chemical sprays, brass knuckles, etc.

Wrapped gifts

What about cameras?

Small personal cameras are allowed; however, GoPro cameras, selfie sticks, camera bags, and cameras with lenses more than 5 inches are not permitted, according to Ford Field.

Click here for additional venue regulations.