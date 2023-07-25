Celebrity stylist Michael Mosley curated looks ahead of Beyonce Renaissance tour in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - Beyonce is set to hit Ford Field in Detroit Wednesday night. She's projected to bring more than $2 billion from the highly anticipated "Renaissance" tour.
Renowned celebrity stylist Michael Mosley aka King Cartier, curated some stylish, haute couture ahead of Wednesday featuring products from Glamaholic by Detroit native Mia Ray.
With an impressive clientele that includes Mia Ray, Monica, Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, Prince Fielder, Kijafa, Mike Vick, Larsa Pippen, and more, Mosley's artistic touch is truly unmatched. Discover his captivating Beyoncé Renaissance-inspired looks, guaranteed to leave you concert-ready for an unforgettable experience with Queen Bey.
LOOK 1 - Club Renaissance
Top:
Art Corset Top - Multi | Manière De Voir USA
Pants:
Mid Rise Art Cargo Pants with Tassels - Multi | Manière De Voir USA
Sunglasses:
Amazon.com: VANLINKER Futuristic Fashion Sunglasses Trendy Oversized Y2K Square Cat Eye Styles Vintage and Black Sun Glass VL9741 Beige Frame Brown Lens : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Necklace:
Amazon.com: Ross-Simons Multi-Row 4.5-5mm Cultured Pearl and .23 ct. t.w. Diamond Choker Necklace With Sterling Silver: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Ring:
Amazon.com: Ross-Simons 4mm Cultured Pearl Ring With Diamond Accents in Sterling Silver. Size 8: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Earrings:
Amazon.com: Ross-Simons 8-8.5mm Cultured Pearl Threader Drop Earrings: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Bag:
BROWN STANDARD WALLET ON CHAIN-SILVER – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle
Heels:
WAFER Tan Patent Strappy Heels | Women's Platform Sandals – Steve Madden
Portable Fan:
Amazon.com: MQGX Handheld Mini Fan, Portable Personal Fan,USB 3 Speeds Rechargeable Foldable Fan Battery Operated with Power Bank, Small Pocket Fan for Travel, Outdoor, Desk (Orange) : Home & Kitchen
LOOK 2 - Alien Superstar
Top:
Vegan Leather Metallic Corset Top - Silver | Manière De Voir USA
Pants:
Vegan Leather Metallic Trousers - Silver | Manière De Voir USA
Sunglasses:
Amazon.com: Crazy Feng Oversized Futuristic Sunglasses For Women Men,Fashion Rimless Y2k Sunglasses Trendy Shield Wrap Around Sunglasses (Silver Shades) : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Bag:
PLATINUM STANDARD FLAP BAG MEDIUM – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle
Card Holder:
MONOGRAM CARD HOLDER SILVER METALLIC – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle
Heels:
AZALEA WANG PUSHER EMBELLISHED SANDAL IN SILVER
Hat:
Amazon.com: WANGFUFU Disco Cowboy Hat Space Cowboy Hat for Music Festivals Sparkly Cowboy Hat All Match Cowgirl Hats Women : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
LOOK 3 - Church Girl
Top:
Howdy Embellished Tank Top – Micas
Skirt:
Cargo Pocket Double Zip Tube Top – Micas
Sunglasses:
Amazon.com: Rimless Y2K Sunglasses for Women Men,Trendy Shield Wrap Around Sunglasses Oversized Fashion Black Frameless Sun Glasses : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Hat:
Amazon.com: WANGFUFU Disco Cowboy Hat Space Cowboy Hat for Music Festivals Sparkly Cowboy Hat All Match Cowgirl Hats Women : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry
Fan:
This Metallic Silver Folding Fan Is Beyond Basic! – Daftboy
Tights:
GLAM-AHOLIC LIFESTYLE LOGO STOCKINGS – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle
Bag:
BLACK STANDARD FLAP BAG MEDIUM – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle
Boots:
VENDETTA (BLACK/SILVER) — IAMJENNIFERLE.COM
More looks from Mosley can be found on his social media.
IG - @kingcartier88
Link - https://www.instagram.com/kingcartier88/
TikTok - @kingcartier88
for more features.