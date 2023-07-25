Celebrity stylist Michael Mosley curated looks ahead of Beyonce Renaissance tour in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Beyonce is set to hit Ford Field in Detroit Wednesday night. She's projected to bring more than $2 billion from the highly anticipated "Renaissance" tour.

Renowned celebrity stylist Michael Mosley aka King Cartier, curated some stylish, haute couture ahead of Wednesday featuring products from Glamaholic by Detroit native Mia Ray.

With an impressive clientele that includes Mia Ray, Monica, Da Brat, Jesseca Harris-Dupart, Prince Fielder, Kijafa, Mike Vick, Larsa Pippen, and more, Mosley's artistic touch is truly unmatched. Discover his captivating Beyoncé Renaissance-inspired looks, guaranteed to leave you concert-ready for an unforgettable experience with Queen Bey.

LOOK 1 - Club Renaissance

Top:

Art Corset Top - Multi | Manière De Voir USA

Pants:

Mid Rise Art Cargo Pants with Tassels - Multi | Manière De Voir USA

Sunglasses:

Amazon.com: VANLINKER Futuristic Fashion Sunglasses Trendy Oversized Y2K Square Cat Eye Styles Vintage and Black Sun Glass VL9741 Beige Frame Brown Lens : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Necklace:

Amazon.com: Ross-Simons Multi-Row 4.5-5mm Cultured Pearl and .23 ct. t.w. Diamond Choker Necklace With Sterling Silver: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Ring:

Amazon.com: Ross-Simons 4mm Cultured Pearl Ring With Diamond Accents in Sterling Silver. Size 8: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Earrings:

Amazon.com: Ross-Simons 8-8.5mm Cultured Pearl Threader Drop Earrings: Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Bag:

BROWN STANDARD WALLET ON CHAIN-SILVER – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Heels:

WAFER Tan Patent Strappy Heels | Women's Platform Sandals – Steve Madden

Portable Fan:

Amazon.com: MQGX Handheld Mini Fan, Portable Personal Fan,USB 3 Speeds Rechargeable Foldable Fan Battery Operated with Power Bank, Small Pocket Fan for Travel, Outdoor, Desk (Orange) : Home & Kitchen

LOOK 2 - Alien Superstar

Top:

Vegan Leather Metallic Corset Top - Silver | Manière De Voir USA

Pants:

Vegan Leather Metallic Trousers - Silver | Manière De Voir USA

Sunglasses:

Amazon.com: Crazy Feng Oversized Futuristic Sunglasses For Women Men,Fashion Rimless Y2k Sunglasses Trendy Shield Wrap Around Sunglasses (Silver Shades) : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Bag:

PLATINUM STANDARD FLAP BAG MEDIUM – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Card Holder:

MONOGRAM CARD HOLDER SILVER METALLIC – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Heels:

AZALEA WANG PUSHER EMBELLISHED SANDAL IN SILVER

Hat:

Amazon.com: WANGFUFU Disco Cowboy Hat Space Cowboy Hat for Music Festivals Sparkly Cowboy Hat All Match Cowgirl Hats Women : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

LOOK 3 - Church Girl

Top:

Howdy Embellished Tank Top – Micas

Skirt:

Cargo Pocket Double Zip Tube Top – Micas

Sunglasses:

Amazon.com: Rimless Y2K Sunglasses for Women Men,Trendy Shield Wrap Around Sunglasses Oversized Fashion Black Frameless Sun Glasses : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Hat:

Amazon.com: WANGFUFU Disco Cowboy Hat Space Cowboy Hat for Music Festivals Sparkly Cowboy Hat All Match Cowgirl Hats Women : Clothing, Shoes & Jewelry

Fan:

This Metallic Silver Folding Fan Is Beyond Basic! – Daftboy

Tights:

GLAM-AHOLIC LIFESTYLE LOGO STOCKINGS – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Bag:

BLACK STANDARD FLAP BAG MEDIUM – Glam-Aholic Lifestyle

Boots:

VENDETTA (BLACK/SILVER) — IAMJENNIFERLE.COM

More looks from Mosley can be found on his social media.

IG - @kingcartier88

Link - https://www.instagram.com/kingcartier88/

TikTok - @kingcartier88

Link - https://www.tiktok.com/@kingcartier88