Bedford Township man arraigned for making terroristic threats

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Bedford Township man was arraigned on Jan. 8 in connection to making terroristic threats, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said. 

James Lee Yonts, 52, was arraigned on a false report or threat of terrorism, deputies said.  

On Jan. 5, the sheriff's office said it was notified of Yonts making statements of harm. He allegedly planned to carry out the threats saying he would "not be taken out in handcuffs" and was "writing his manifesto." Yonts' was arrested on Jan. 6. 

His bond was set to $500,000 cash only. 

First published on January 10, 2024 / 12:53 PM EST

