Bedford Township man arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats

MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 52-year-old Bedford Township man was arrested in connection to making terroristic threats, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday.

On Jan. 5, the sheriff's office said it was notified of a suspect making statements of harm.

The suspect allegedly planned to carry out the threats saying he would "not be taken out in handcuffs" and was "writing his manifesto."

An arrest and search warrant were executed at the suspect's residence and he was arrested, deputies said.

Weapons and several ballistic vests were seized during the search, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect is currently being held at the Monroe County Jail and anyone with information can call 734-240-7530.