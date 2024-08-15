SWAT standoff in Farmington Hills after reported assault by man armed with knife

SWAT standoff in Farmington Hills after reported assault by man armed with knife

SWAT standoff in Farmington Hills after reported assault by man armed with knife

(CBS DETROIT) — Farmington Hills police have responded after receiving a report of an assault by a man armed with a knife Thursday morning, police said.

Officers arrived in the 31000 block of 9 Mile Road after receiving reports of the alleged assault. Dave Klein/CBS Detroit

Officers arrived in the 31000 block of 9 Mile Road after receiving reports of the alleged assault.

While investigating, police say the situation escalated into a standoff situation, and the suspect is possibly armed with a gun. Officers have stabilized the scene and are working to get the suspect out of the home, according to Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

No injuries have been reported.

King says there is no danger to the public, and they have not evacuated any residents.