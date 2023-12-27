Watch CBS News
Crime Stoppers of Michigan offering cash reward for information on fatal 2022 hit-and-run

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced it's offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of Aziz Kassis.

On Nov. 10, 2022, close to 2 p.m., a burgundy Chevy Impala hit Kassis, according to officials. 

The hit-and-run happened at Lasher and Verne on Detroit's northwest side, and the driver fled the scene on Lasher, Crime Stoppers said. 

The vehicle has windshield damage and possible front-end damage on the passenger side, according to officials. 

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website

Those who submit tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest, they do not wait for a conviction, Crime Stoppers said. 

