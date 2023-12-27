Crime Stoppers of Michigan offering cash reward for information on fatal 2022 hit-and-run

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 27, 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced it's offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run of Aziz Kassis.

On Nov. 10, 2022, close to 2 p.m., a burgundy Chevy Impala hit Kassis, according to officials.

The hit-and-run happened at Lasher and Verne on Detroit's northwest side, and the driver fled the scene on Lasher, Crime Stoppers said.

The vehicle has windshield damage and possible front-end damage on the passenger side, according to officials.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or by visiting the website.

Those who submit tips will remain anonymous and rewards will be paid when tips lead to an arrest, they do not wait for a conviction, Crime Stoppers said.