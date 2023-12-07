Watch CBS News
Detroit Police Department seek information on 2022 fatal hit-and-run

By Gabrielle Dawson

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on Nov. 10, 2022, close to 2 p.m. 

A 36-year-old man was fatally hit by an unknown suspect driving a 2020 Chevy Impala in the area of Lahser and Verne, police said. 

The suspect didn't stop and drove away after the crash, the investigation shows.  

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any additional information can call police at 313-596-2280, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or visit DetroitRewards.tv

