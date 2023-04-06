Authorities investigate after 2 men injured in Mt. Clemens home explosion

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say they are continuing their investigation into an explosion that happened Wednesday night in Mt. Clemens.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, two brothers, ages 25 and 30, were hospitalized for minor burn injuries.

"The 30-year-old resident remained on scene and gave very little details as to what had occurred. The 25-year-old brother of the resident who had also been inside had already left the scene. He did return to be medically checked out but refused to speak with deputies," the sheriff's office said in a press release.

Deputies, as well as Mt. Clemens, Harrison, and Clinton Township fire departments, responded to a two-story condo at about 9:05 p.m. in the area of Mark Drive and N. Rose Street.

Authorities say the explosion heavily damaged the front of the home, making it unstable. Investigators also notified the building owner of the incident.