2 people injured after townhouse explosion in Mt. Clemens

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say two people were injured in a townhouse explosion Wednesday night in Mt. Clemens.

Authorities say the explosion happened sometime after 9 p.m. in the area of Mark Drive and N. Rose Street.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, neighbors and the people inside the unit were evacuated.

Officials say none of the firefighters were injured. They say only one of eight townhomes received major damage. Officials say some families will be displaced following the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.