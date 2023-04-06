Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people injured after townhouse explosion in Mt. Clemens

/ CBS Detroit

2 people injured after townhouse explosion in Mt. Clemens
2 people injured after townhouse explosion in Mt. Clemens 01:57

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Officials say two people were injured in a townhouse explosion Wednesday night in Mt. Clemens.

Authorities say the explosion happened sometime after 9 p.m. in the area of Mark Drive and N. Rose Street. 

According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, neighbors and the people inside the unit were evacuated. 

image-8.jpg
Officials say two people were injured in a townhouse explosion Wednesday night in Mt. Clemens. CBS News Detroit

Officials say none of the firefighters were injured. They say only one of eight townhomes received major damage. Officials say some families will be displaced following the explosion.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 10:15 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.