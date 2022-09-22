Attorney Ven Johnson discusses new reported findings in Oxford school shooting

Attorney Ven Johnson holds press conference on new findings in Oxford shooting

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

(CBS DETROIT) - Attorney Ven Johnson and the families of victims in the Oxford High School shooting held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss new findings in the case.

Johnson broke down a timeline in the months leading up to the shooting, based on depositions, and revealed a sketch allegedly drawn by the accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley.

The parents of Tate Myre, Justing Shilling and Keegan Gregory were at the press conference.

Myre and Shilling were two of the four students who were killed in the shooting. Six other students and a teacher were injured.

Ethan Crumbley, is facing multiple charges, including murder and terrorism. Crumbley's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In the last month, two school board members have resigned, including board president Tom Donnelly.