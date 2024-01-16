Arctic blast in Metro Detroit sparks urgent rescue efforts as pets suffer in extreme cold

(CBS DETROIT) – Ever since this latest storm brought in arctic air, animal advocates say their phones have been getting flooded with calls and messages from concerned citizens seeing animals being left out in the cold.

On Monday, a caller alerted the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue to "Blizzard" and her friend "Snow," who was also in bad shape.

"They had pictures of the dogs out in the snow, but we could see there was a lot of urine scald and dried diarrhea and stuff like that. So we do believe that they were kept in crates somewhere, so we're not sure if somebody just dumped them out on the streets there," Theresa Sumpter, Executive Director of Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue, said.

Credit: Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue

Malnourished and suffering from hypothermia, Blizzard spent the night at the emergency vet.

She's going to make it and will one day be up for adoption, but countless others won't survive the extreme cold.

"And so these animals that have no real protection or shelter, they can't go inside, especially the dogs that are chained, cannot get off to seek proper shelter for themselves, and they are being found deceased inside of their dog houses," Sumpter said.

In some cases, pet owners need more adequate resources. That's where Dog Aide comes in.

The non-profit's volunteers have handed out 50 crates during this latest winter storm.

"Most people are very receptive. They're appreciative of the help. I think there's a common misunderstanding that animals because they have fur, are okay outside in these temperatures, and they absolutely are not," said Rachel Beno, with Dog Aide.

According to the City of Detroit, if an animal staying outdoors doesn't have access to shelter, food, or water, the owner can charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

A conviction could result in a sentence of up to 93 days in jail and a $1,000 fine, and they'll lose custody of the animal.

"It is imperative that they bring these animals inside, you know, don't leave them out on chains, even if you have shelter and straw, jackets, some of these dogs are still being found frozen to death," Sumpter said.

If you see a stray dog of any breed that is injured, sick, emaciated, and needs immediate medical attention, you can contact the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue by texting 248-906-9022.

Dog Aide can be reached at 313-744-6DOG

If it is an emergency, call 911 or Detroit Animal Care & Control at 313-922-DOGS.