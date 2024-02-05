Arab-American advocacy group to address WSJ opinion article calling Dearborn "jihad capital"

(CBS DETROIT) - An Arab-American advocacy group is holding a press conference Monday to address and denounce a Wall Street Journal opinion article that labeled Dearborn as "America's jihad capital."

The meeting will be comprised of members of the Metro Detroit community and community leaders, law enforcement officials and advocacy group representatives, according to Mariam E. Charara, the executive director of Arab American Civil Rights League (ACRL).

It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

"This gathering is more than a press conference; it is a vital assembly of the Detroit Metro community, law enforcement, community leaders, and the ACRL to publicly counter the harmful allegations that have jeopardized our city's security and unity," said Charara. "Our collective voice will send a powerful message of resilience, unity, and commitment to inclusivity and safety for all residents."

This comes after a WSJ opinion article with the headline, "Welcome to Dearborn, America's Jihad Capital" was written by Steven Stalinsky, Ph.D., who is an American political commenter who focuses his writings on Middle Eastern terrorism.

The article claims that Dearborn residents support Palestinian and Islamist militant groups, including Hamas, and uses rallies and marches to support the claim.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said there will be more law enforcement officials present at places of worship and other areas of the city due to the article.

"In response to an Islamaphobic, Anti-Arab, and blatantly racist opinion piece published by the Wall Street Journal today, we have increased the presence of law enforcement throughout Dearborn," Hammoud said in a statement. "Dearborn Police continue to monitor social media for threats. This is more than irresponsible journalism. Publishing such inflammatory writing puts our residents at increased risk for harm."