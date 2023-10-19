Thousands gather for pro-Palestine rally in Dearborn amid ongoing war

DEARBORN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - As the Israel-Palestinian conflict continues, thousands walked on Wednesday in Dearborn in an effort to spread love and rally to free Palestine.

Many in the Dearborn community came together at Ford Woods Park. Some say that although they aren't Palestinian, the situation is too tragic not to touch the heart.

"You watch these images, and you feel broken and helpless as a father. You want to be able to hug your kids, and Palestine is filled with over 50% of children," said Tarik Bazzy, who is Lebanese.

It's been over a week since Hamas surprised Israel with the attack, and since then, Israel has responded. During Wednesday's walk, many told CBS News Detroit they were participating because they had family still in Gaza.

Most of them have no clue whether their loved ones are safe.

"There's no wifi there for them to communicate," Dareen Ajin said.

No shortage of signs condemning the violence could be seen. The latest explosion leveled a hospital in Gaza. It's yet another reason the violence should end.

"But after what happened yesterday with the tragedy at the hospital, I think it's kind of everyone's right to, you know, be out here and support the people who don't have any voice. So we can be the voice for them," Fady Islim said.

As the fighting in the Middle East continues, some are hopeful that the violence will end soon.

"We want international law upheld and upheld equally. If there are bad people on either side, hold them accountable," Bazzy said.

A big message shared amongst the group is that they plan to love one another until Palestine is free.